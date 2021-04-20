Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720

Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720

Samsung Galaxy Jump could only be launched for the South Korean market.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 April 2021 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Samsung Galaxy Jump may feature MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Jump may sport an HD+ display
  • Galaxy Jump appears to be rebranded version of Galaxy A32 5G
  • Galaxy A32 5G was launched in January 2021 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy Jump has allegedly been spotted on Google Play Console listing. Known tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted on Monday that the smartphone has been spotted on the Google Supported Devices list as well. The listing on Google Play Console suggested that the smartphone could have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and is expected to be coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone appears to be a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe earlier this year. It is also being speculated that Samsung Galaxy Jump is exclusively meant to launch in South Korea. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed any details around the Galaxy Jump.

Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted that Samsung Galaxy Jump, aka Galaxy A32 5G, has been spotted on the two Google listings. As per a report by Gizmochina, it is being speculated that Galaxy Jump could launch exclusively in South Korea, and it could be a rebranded Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Europe in January.

Galaxy Jump is touted to sport an HD+ (720x1,339 pixels) display with 330ppi pixel density. It is expected to run Android 11 and could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, mentioned as MT6853V/NZA in the listing. The smartphone could come with 6GB of RAM. It is also tipped to have a Bluetooth SIG certification that shows Bluetooth 5.0 support.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G has a similar spec sheet. The smartphone was launched in January 2021 but it is yet to be launched in India. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a water-drop style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Galaxy Jump, Galaxy A32 5G
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
#AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  2. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  3. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  4. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  5. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. The Best Movies on Netflix
  7. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  8. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  9. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  10. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  2. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
  3. Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
  4. #AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event
  5. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch; Could Start at Rs. 29,990
  6. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G May Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Alleged DEKRA Certification Shows
  8. Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report
  9. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Man Sees Animated Photo of Deceased Wife Created With Deep Nostalgia, Gets Emotional: See Reddit Post
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com