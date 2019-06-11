Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Galaxy J7 Pro Android Pie Update With One UI Rolling Out in Global Markets: Report

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Galaxy J7 Pro Android Pie Update With One UI Rolling Out in Global Markets: Report

Samsung has provided May 2019 Android security patch through the latest software update.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Galaxy J7 Pro Android Pie Update With One UI Rolling Out in Global Markets: Report

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro recently started receiving Android Pie in Russia

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt is reportedly getting the update in Thailand
  • There is One UI that replaces Samsung Experience UX
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro both were launched in 2017

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro have started receiving Android Pie with One UI on top, according to a report. The Android Pie update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt is reportedly rolling out in Thailand, while the Galaxy J7 Pro users in Russia, Mexico, Spain, and Algeria are said to be eligible for the new experience. Some users in Russia initially received the Android Pie update on their Galaxy J7 Pro earlier this month. The Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro both were launched back in July 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Android Pie update for both the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro comes along with the May 2019 Android security patch, reports Samsung fan site Tizen Help. The update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt reportedly brings firmware version J701FXXU6CSF1, while the Galaxy J7 Pro is said to carry firmware version J730FXXU4CSF1 and is over 1.02GB in size.

In addition to the May security patch, the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro is reported to include Samsung's One UI that replaces the existing Samsung Experience UX and brings all-new gestures and tons of improvements over the previous custom interface. We can also expect various bug fixes and system-level tweaks and improvements to enhance the overall experience.

As we mentioned, the update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt is initially limited to Thailand, while the Galaxy J7 Pro update is reportedly rolling out in Russia, Mexico, Spain, and Algeria. The rollout in Russia was first reported earlier this month. Moreover, the details about the rollout of the latest update in India and other markets are yet to be revealed.

The users in eligible markets can manually check the availability of the Android Pie update by going to Settings > Software updates. It is recommended to back up data before proceeding with the update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung, Android Pie, One UI
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp Privacy Bug Discovered by Manipur Man, Awarded $5,000 for His Efforts
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, Galaxy J7 Pro Android Pie Update With One UI Rolling Out in Global Markets: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced
  2. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 Set to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  4. iPhone XR, MacBook Air Price Cut During Amazon Apple Days Sale
  5. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  6. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
  8. Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music Smartwatches Launched in India
  9. Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers
  10. Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.