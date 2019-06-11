Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro have started receiving Android Pie with One UI on top, according to a report. The Android Pie update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt is reportedly rolling out in Thailand, while the Galaxy J7 Pro users in Russia, Mexico, Spain, and Algeria are said to be eligible for the new experience. Some users in Russia initially received the Android Pie update on their Galaxy J7 Pro earlier this month. The Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro both were launched back in July 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Android Pie update for both the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro comes along with the May 2019 Android security patch, reports Samsung fan site Tizen Help. The update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt reportedly brings firmware version J701FXXU6CSF1, while the Galaxy J7 Pro is said to carry firmware version J730FXXU4CSF1 and is over 1.02GB in size.

In addition to the May security patch, the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro is reported to include Samsung's One UI that replaces the existing Samsung Experience UX and brings all-new gestures and tons of improvements over the previous custom interface. We can also expect various bug fixes and system-level tweaks and improvements to enhance the overall experience.

As we mentioned, the update for the Galaxy J7 Nxt is initially limited to Thailand, while the Galaxy J7 Pro update is reportedly rolling out in Russia, Mexico, Spain, and Algeria. The rollout in Russia was first reported earlier this month. Moreover, the details about the rollout of the latest update in India and other markets are yet to be revealed.

The users in eligible markets can manually check the availability of the Android Pie update by going to Settings > Software updates. It is recommended to back up data before proceeding with the update.