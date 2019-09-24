Samsung launched a 64-megapixel camera sensor earlier in May this year and followed it up with the world's first 108-megapixel camera sensor in August. In both cases, Samsung teamed up with Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi. Now, Samsung has introduced the industry's first 0.7μm-pixel mobile image sensor, called ISOCELL Slim GH1. The new camera sensor is ideal for slim smartphones that feature a full display.

The new ISOCELL Slim GH1 features the "smallest pixel size" of 0.7 microns in the industry, claims the company. Samsung's 48- and 64-megapixel sensors used 0.8-micron pixels. Both these camera sensors have been quite popular amongst Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung's ISOCELL Slim GH1 is a 43.7-megapixel sensor that promises high-resolution photos in a compact form factor, ideal for slim devices that also use a full display. The sensor may also be used in selfie cameras, given its small size, replacing the existing 32-megapixel 0.8-micron sensor.

The new camera sensor uses Samsung's pixel isolation technology to eliminate any noise or optical loss. The smaller pixel size makes it easier to absorb more light, producing brighter and more vivid photos. For low-light conditions, the ISOCELL Slim GH1 uses the company's Tetracell technology to combine four pixels.

As for videos, the ISOCELL Slim GH1 can capture 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution videos with minimum loss in the field of view. Samsung believes the new sensor will allow users to grab more detailed, high-resolution videos and selfies at 60 frames per second. The GH1 also supports electronic image stabilisation and a faster, more accurate autofocus mode.

“Samsung has been stepping up in pixel technology innovation from the industry's first 1.0μm-pixel image sensor, to most recently, 0.8μm ultra-high-resolution sensors at 64Mp and 108Mp,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics

Samsung's new ISOCELL Slim GH1 camera sensor will go in mass production by the end of 2019.