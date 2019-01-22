Samsung has launched a new compact image sensor for mid-range smartphones. The South Korean giant claims it is the industry's most compact image sensor at 5.1mm diagonally. The 0.8μm-pixel Isocell Slim 3T2 delivers 20-megapixel resolution and is suited for both front and back cameras. The mid-range smartphone segment is already getting a lot of attention from mobile manufacturers with sleek designs and better internals. Samsung's new compact image sensor is ideal for phones with a display cutout.

The Isocell Slim 3T2 promises an excellent photo clarity and richer details with its 20-million active 0.8μm-sized pixels. The compact camera sensor also features high colour fidelity using Samsung's Isocell Plus technology. This helps the sensor to grab more light, resulting in better and more accurate colour reproduction.

Samsung's new camera sensor is ideal for full-screen smartphones that include a hole for the selfie camera or a display notch. The sensor can fit easily into a tiny module, leaving a lot of room for the display. It also features Samsung's Tetracell technology that simply merges four pixels to work as one, helping deliver bright and sharp photographs in low-light conditions.

The company claims the small form factor of its new camera sensor will enable smartphone manufacturers to focus on a better, more elegant smartphone design.

In an official statement, the Vice President of System LSI sensor marketing at Samsung Electronics, Jinhyun Kwon, said, “The ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is our smallest and most versatile 20Mp image sensor that helps mobile device manufacturers bring differentiated consumer value not only in camera performance but also in features including hardware design."

Samsung's Isocell Slim 3T2 will hit mass production in the first quarter of this year.