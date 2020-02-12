Technology News
loading

Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology

Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor employs the Nonacell technology to perform 9-in-1 pixel binning.

Updated: 12 February 2020 17:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology

Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 is packed inside the new Galaxy S20 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 brings RAW8 support
  • It also ups 1080p slo-mo video capture support to 240fps
  • Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 has a 1/1.33-inch sensor

Samsung has launched a new 108-megapixel smartphone camera sensor – the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It is claimed to be the world's first 108-megapixel camera sensor to employ the Nonacell 9-in-1 pixel technology to deliver brighter 12-megapixel shots. Compared to the first-gen 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, the ISOCELL Bright HM1 employs the Nonacell RGB Bayer pattern colour filter, allows 240fps video capture at 1080p, brings higher analog gain at x48, and supports RAW10 and RAW8 output formats as well. Also, the ISOCELL Bright HM1 is the sensor that has made its way to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The ISOCELL Bright HM1 has 0.8micron pixels and 1/1.33-inch sensor size. With support from the in-house ISOCELL Plus technology, the new sensor can combine nine adjacent pixels in a 3x3 array to perform 9-in-1 pixel binning, creating a larger pixel of 2.4micron size for more effective light absorption. The ISOCELL Plus technology is also said to reduce pixel crosstalk, optical loss, and light reflection, all the while improving colour fidelity and light sensitivity. On the other hand, Samsung's older ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has a quad Bayer array and utilises the Tetracell technology

The ISOCELL Bright HM1 also takes advantage of the Smart-ISO technology to intelligently select the most appropriate native ISO for producing the best results in various lighting conditions. It has an effective resolution of 12,000x9,000 pixels, which is slightly lower than the 12,032x9,024 pixels resolution of the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. However, the new sensor bumps up the support for 1080p slow-mo video capture to 240fps, up from the 148fps cap imposed by the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 also brings RAW8 support as well as 3D HDR (wide dynamic range) support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1, Samsung 108 megapixel
Overwatch League Starts Strong on Ambitious Global Schedule
Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone

Related Stories

Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  6. US Says Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Phone Networks: Report
  7. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  8. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  9. Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Slashed, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon’s D6 Flagship DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  2. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  4. Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
  5. HMD Global, Nokia Mobile Brand Licensee, Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  6. Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone
  7. US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report
  8. Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
  9. Overwatch League Starts Strong on Ambitious Global Schedule
  10. Adobe Lightroom Update Enables Split View in iPadOS Among Other New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.