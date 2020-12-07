Technology News
Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL 600-Megapixel Camera Sensor

Samsung is allegedly working on a 600-megapixel sensor which will reportedly be 1/0.57-inches in size.

7 December 2020
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Internal docs reveal that this Samsung 600-megapixel sensor with 0.8um pixel size is enormous as of now

Highlights
  • Samsung needs to figure how to size the large sensor into a small package
  • Currently, it seems to protrude out by 22mm when integrated
  • Sensor takes up 12 percent of the smartphone back panel real estate

Samsung is reportedly working on an ISOCELL 600-megapixel sensor. Before this, some haw-dropping numbers have been 108-megapixels wait now, Samsung is looking to build a 600-megapixel camera sensor – a fresh leak reveals. This sensor could solve the problem of losing detail in zoom shots, even in 4K or 8K recording. There are a lot of hurdles that Samsung needs to cross to make this ISOCELL 600-megapixel camera sensor a probable reality, so do not expect Samsung to announce it anytime soon.

Tipster Ice Universe has tweeted that Samsung is working on a 600-megapixel sensor which will reportedly be 1/0.57-inches in size. This is much larger than the current largest sensor, which is 1/1.28-inches, in the Huawei P40 Pro+. The tipster has leaked an image of what looks like an internal documentation sourced from employees. It essentially highlights all the hurdles that Samsung needs to cross to make this ISOCELL 600-megapixel sensor a reality.

The internal document reveals that Samsung is trying to solve the problem of the massive camera bump that currently seems to protrude out by 22mm when integrated. The document says that the sensor also takes up 12 percent of the smartphone back panel real estate, which is sometimes the amount of space taken by all sensors together in a multiple camera module setup. The internal paper reveals that this work in progress 600-megapixel sensor with 0.8um pixel size is enormous as of now, and Samsung still needs to put in fair amount of work to be able to introduce it on flagship handsets of the future. Don't expect this sensor to be unveiled very soon.

There was a 108-megapixel main sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and even the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra launched this year. It is unlikely that the next-gen flagship phones will see this rumoured 600-megapixel sensor, but Samsung is reportedly working towards bringing it in the future.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, ISOCELL, 600 Megapixel, Samsung 600 Megapixel Camera
Tasneem Akolawala
