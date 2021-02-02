Technology News
loading

Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution

The rumoured sensor may allegedly debut with the ZTE Axon 30 Pro smartphone.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 February 2021 19:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC supports 200-megapixel camera sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung 200-megapixel sensor reportedly 1/1.37-inch size
  • The ISOCELL image sensor is said to support 16K video recording
  • Samsung 200-megapixel sensor may support 16-in-1 pixel binning

Samsung is working on a 200-megapixel ISOCELL image sensor that could debut with the ZTE Axon 30 Pro smartphone, as per a tipster. The sensor is said to be capable of recording videos in 16K quality, and support 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning to reduce noise in photos. Samsung has already launched Exynos 1080 5nm mobile processor with 5G that supports up to 200-megapixel camera sensor.

As per the details shared by WHYLAB on Wiebo, Samsung's alleged 200-megapixel sensor is designated S5KGND. The tipster goes on to say that this image sensor measures 1/ 1.37-inch and has 1.28-micron pixels. It is claimed to support 4-in-1 as well as 16-in-1 pixel binning technology that is used to reduce the noise in photos and offer enhanced images. The sensor could also record 16K videos. Interestingly, the sensor may debut in a non-Samsung smartphone - the ZTE Axon 30 Pro.

Unfortunately, the information about the smartphone is scarce but ZTE has already confirmed the existence of ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G smartphone via a teaser through its official Weibo account. As per a Weibo post by ZTE President Ni Fei, the smartphone will come equipped with “the industry's strongest imaging system”. He, however, did not reveal the details about the camera of the smartphone.

Samsung has already launched the Exynos 1080 mobile processor that can support up to a 200-megapixel camera sensor. As per the company, the SoC can handle a single-camera setup with up to a 200-megapixel sensor and a dual-camera setup where both sensors are 32-megapixel.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung ISOCELL Image Sensor, ZTE Axon 30 Pro, ZTE, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
BSNL Cinema Plus Service Launched With Access to OTT Platforms Including SonyLIV, Zee5 at Rs. 129 a Month

Related Stories

Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  3. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  9. macOS Big Sur 11.2 Update Brings Fixes for Bluetooth Connectivity
  10. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution
  2. BSNL Cinema Plus Service Launched With Access to OTT Platforms Including SonyLIV, Zee5 at Rs. 129 a Month
  3. Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases
  4. Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI Programme Launched to Offer Easy Smartphone Upgrades to Prime Members
  5. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail
  7. Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Downloaded 600,000 Times in Hours After Myanmar Coup
  8. Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes
  9. Apple Tops Fortune’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies List for 14th Consecutive Time
  10. ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com