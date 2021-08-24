Technology News
Samsung to Invest KRW 240 Trillion Over Next Three Years; Expand Into AI, Robotics, More Industries

Samsung also plans to strengthen its global standing in key industries such as the chip sector.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 August 2021 13:20 IST
Samsung to Invest KRW 240 Trillion Over Next Three Years; Expand Into AI, Robotics, More Industries

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Samsung didn't provide any details on reported investment of $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,26,050 crores)

Highlights
  • Samsung is the world's largest memory chip maker
  • The group plans to solidify technology and market leadership
  • The company is considering a location in Williamson County

Samsung Group will invest KRW 240 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,26,645 crores) in the next three years to expand footprint in biopharmaceutical, artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and robotics industries in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics said.

South Korea's top conglomerate said on Tuesday the investments through 2023 are expected to help Samsung strengthen its global standing in key industries such as the chip sector, while seeking more growth opportunities in new fields such as next-generation telecommunications and robotics.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, did not provide a breakdown of the figures, though it added that the group plans to solidify technology and market leadership through mergers and acquisitions.

Samsung also did not provide any details on its reported investment of $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,26,050 crores) for a chip factory in the United States. According to a document filed with Texas state officials, the company is considering a location in Williamson County for the chip contract manufacturing facility that would result in 1,800 new jobs.

The investment plan comes more than a week after its leader Jay Y. Lee was released from jail on parole following convictions of bribery and embezzlement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
