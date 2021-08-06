Technology News
Samsung to Allow Reserving Pre-Booking the Upcoming Flagships for Rs. 2,000

Samsung is hosting its unfold-themed Galaxy Unpacked event virtually on August 11.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2021 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 said to be cheaper than earlier models

Highlights
  • Customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 are to be announced August 11
  • Samsung will give a free SmartTag to those who pre-book

Samsung announced that Indian customers can reserve a pre-booking for its upcoming flagship smartphones by paying Rs. 2,000. Although it did not officially name the phones, Samsung will be launching its next generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, on August 11 at its Galaxy unpacked virtual event. Fans who want to ensure that they get the phones at the earliest, can reserve their pre-booking for Rs. 2,000, and then pre-book the phones before they go on sale.

Samsung announced that it is starting 'pre-reservations' for Indian customers for its upcoming flagships from today, August 6. Customers can visit Samsung India's e-Store or Samsung Shop App to do so. Shoppers can pay a token amount of Rs. 2,000 and get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass.'

This makes them eligible to pre-book the phone when pre-orders open. If they do pre-book a phone, they will get a SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 with their new phone. Additionally, the Rs. 2,000 fee will also be adjusted against the pre-booking price of the phone.

This is only valid for the upcoming Galaxy flagship phones from the company.

Samsung is set to launch its new foldable smartphones on August 11 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected, as Samsung's tagline for this year's Galaxy Unpacked is, "Get ready to unfold."

Recently, pricing for the two phones was tipped and the the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be priced at around Rs. 1,49,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could range from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 90,000. If this is correct, then the next-generation foldable phones will be cheaper than the previous generation, though not by as much.

The company is also expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at the August 11 event.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Amazon Scores Big as Supreme Court Stalls Future's $3.4 Billion Retail Deal With Reliance

