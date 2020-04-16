Technology News
loading
  Samsung India Pledges Rs. 20 crores for COVID 19 Relief Efforts, Majority to PM CARES Fund

Samsung India Pledges Rs. 20 crores for COVID-19 Relief Efforts, Majority to PM CARES Fund

Samsung is donating Rs. 15 crores to the PM CARES Fund, and Rs. 5 crores to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

By ANI | Updated: 16 April 2020 11:27 IST
To tackle the coronavirus, Samsung has extended support to local administration and community in Noida

Highlights
  • Samsung is also assisting the local administration and local police
  • Samsung will be donating Rs. 15 crores to the PM CARES Fund
  • Rs. 5 crores will be donated to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

As India fights the coronavirus crisis, Samsung India on Tuesday pledged a contribution of Rs. 20 crores towards the relief efforts. The company will be donating Rs. 15 crores to the PM CARES Fund, and Rs. 5 crores to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to combat the crises.

The company also mentioned that its employees across India are putting together their personal contribution and the company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM CARES Fund in the coming weeks.

"We are also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of infrared thermometers and public address systems. Along with these, Air Purifiers that are vital to improving the ambient air quality in medical facilities, are also being provided," read an official statement.

"Over the last few weeks, Samsung has hastened deliveries of Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship programme," the statement read.

To tackle the coronavirus, Samsung has extended support to local administration and community in Noida, where the company has provided hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the coronavirus.

"In Noida, Samsung is also supporting the local administration and local police in providing food packets to local communities on a daily basis," the company said.

Comments

