Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 15 Owning to Coronavirus Lockdown

This is the second time Samsung extended warranty on products in India.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 June 2020 14:04 IST
Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 phones in India

Highlights
  • This is applicable for users whose warranty expired before May 31
  • Samsung in April had extended warranty on products in India
  • Select Samsung service centres are functional outside containment zones

Samsung is offering extended warranty to all customers in India whose warranty expired between March 20 and May 31. The warranty across all Samsung products in the country has been extended till June 15. The decision is particularly beneficial for customers residing outside containment zones, however, customers residing in the latter might face problems as they are placed under lockdown till June 30. Samsung in April had also extended warranty on its products owning to the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the warranty was extended till May 31.

The announcement was made on Tuesday on Samsung India website. "Keeping in mind the current situation, we have extended the standard warranty across our product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020," the company post reads.

This means products such as TV, smartphones, refrigerators, tablets and many more consumer products by Samsung are eligible for extended warranty offer. For information on warranty status, customers can find relevant details on the company site.

At the moment, Samsung service centres situated in the containment zones are not functional. Customers residing in other parts of the country can avail both online as well as offline services, depending upon their availability.

This is the second time in the last two months where Samsung extended warranty on its products. Back in April, the South Korean tech giant extended warranty on products till May 31. This was applicable for products whose warranty expired between March 20 and April 30.

Meanwhile, the company has started resuming sales and launched new phones in the country. Samsung on Tuesday introduced two new budget phones in India called Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India starts at ₹ 10,999 while the Galaxy M01 comes at ₹ 8,999.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Samsung extended warranty
