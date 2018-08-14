Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders in India opened up late last week, with the base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 67,900 and the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 84,900. The phone manufacturer had detailed pre-order offers for the smartphone on its online retail portal, and now, it has unveiled certain offers on other smartphones like the Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy S8 on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day. Cashback is applicable on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards, for select smartphones.

Let's start off with the Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders. A cashback of Rs. 6,000 is valid on payment made using HDFC credit cards. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI plans with major credit cards as well as Bajaj FinServ. Gear Sport can be availed for a price of Rs. 4,999 (original MRP: Rs. 22,900) when buying a Galaxy Note 9.

Apart from the flagship phablet, the Galaxy S9 can be bought with an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 each, along with the same Rs. 6,000 cashback which is applicable when using HDFC Bank credit cards. With a starting retail price of Rs. 57,900, the Galaxy S9's 64GB storage variant can be bought for an effective price of Rs. 46,900. Rs. 6,000 instant cashback is applicable on the 128GB and 256GB storage models. An additional exchange value of up to Rs. 6,000 is valid on select smartphones.

Customers interested in buying any of the Galaxy S9+ variants will be eligible for a Rs. 3,000 instant cashback alongside an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback with HDFC credit cards. An additional exchange value of up to Rs. 6,000 is valid on select smartphones, on purchase of the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

There seems to be no instant discount on the Galaxy Note 8, however users can avail Rs. 4,000 cashback when paying with an HDFC Bank credit card. There is also an additional Rs. 4,000 discount when exchanging select smartphones.

Last year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ can also be purchased with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000, an instant cashback of Rs. 4,000, and another Rs. 4,000 cashback when using HDFC Bank credit cards to make the payment.

Lastly, both variants of the Galaxy J6 can be bought with an additional cashback of Rs. 1,500 on using ICICI Bank credit cards. An ICICI cashback of Rs. 2,000 can be availed when buying the more premium Galaxy J8. Validity of both the ICICI and HDFC cashback offers is up to August 31. All the cashback deals are applicable on Samsung Shop in India.

