Technology News
loading

Samsung Is Giving Away a Huawei Phone as a Prize in China

Samsung's latest promotion giving away a Huawei phone has left Weibo users baffled.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Is Giving Away a Huawei Phone as a Prize in China

Huawei Nova 4e is a mid-range smartphone that was launched in March this year

Highlights
  • Some Weibo users wondered whether it was a mistake
  • Others mocked the company for using wrong photo of Nova 4e
  • amsung revealed the reason behind the giveaway in Weibo comments

Samsung is currently running a giveaway promotion in China in which the winners will receive a Huawei smartphone. Yes, you read that right. Instead of the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 9 or even one of the company's brand-new Galaxy A series phones, the South Korean tech giant will be awarding Huawei Nova 4e units to the lucky winners. If you are baffled, you are not alone. Users of Chinese social media website Weibo were also gobsmacked when they saw Samsung announce the giveaway earlier this week.

Samsung's Weibo post revealing the giveaway are filled with users' comments wondering whether the announcement was a mistake and why Samsung was awarding Huawei phones.

“Samsung sends Huawei mobile phones??? (machine translated),” wrote one Weibo user.

“Samsung sent Huawei, is this true? (machine translated),” asked another Weibo user.

This isn't all, the users also pulled up Samsung for using the wrong image of the Huawei Nova 4e and mocked the company for giving away a mid-range phone and not a flagship.

As you can expect, there is a good reason why Samsung is giving away a Huawei smartphone, instead of one of its own. As the company explained to users on Weibo as well, the Huawei Nova 4e packs the company's ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor in the camera setup, and the South Korean company is looking for promote ISOCELL image sensors.

Unlike most smartphone makers, Samsung designs and makes a lot of its components, including displays, chipsets, image sensors, and more. These components are also sold to other smartphone manufacturers for use in their own smartphones, like Huawei has purchased ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensors for use in the Nova 4e.

Although Samsung is the world's biggest smartphone maker in terms of shipments, it fails miserably when competing with local players in the Chinese smartphone market. As per data from Counterpoint Research, Samsung has been stuck with just 1 percent of the smartphone market share in China for the last five quarters, whereas Huawei accounted for 34 percent in the last quarter. So, it makes sense of the company to try and generate revenue by selling its components to smartphone makers, rather than trying and failing to sell its phones to Chinese consumers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 4e

Display6.15-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3340mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2312 pixels
Further reading: Huawei Nova 4e, Huawei, Samsung, China, Weibo
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Instagram Expands Ads to Explore Feeds, Rollout to Be 'Slow and Thoughtful'
Samsung Is Giving Away a Huawei Phone as a Prize in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  5. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  6. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  7. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  8. Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology Launches Yi Smart Dash Camera in India
  9. Fast and Furious 9 Begins Filming, Cast and Crew Share Set Photos
  10. PUBG Update #30 Adds Deagle Handgun, BRDM-2 Vehicle, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.