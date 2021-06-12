Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series May Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 3

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the event.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2021 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series may start shipping a week after the launch, i.e., August 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is likely to start shipping on August 27
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may come in 42mm and 46mm sizes
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 may come in 40mm, 44mm sizes

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 4 could be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3, according to new leaks. Samsung did not unveil its foldable phones for this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event that saw the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. But the company is largely anticipated to launch new foldable phones and smartwatches in the coming months. The new leaks offer details about Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, the products that may be unveiled, and also when these might start shipping.

Tipster Max Weinbach has leaked that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. At the event, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones. Additionally, the company may also unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4. Additionally, YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will start shipping a week after the launch i.e. on August 11. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are likely to start shipping three weeks after the launch event, i.e., from August 27.

Prosser also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. The upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung could also feature hybrid S Pen support. The new stylus is said to not have a sharp tip to prevent damaging the screen, and the internal display may not scratch easily owing to armour protection on the screen, hinge, and bezels. The outside body may be wrapped in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be available in three colour options — Black, Dark Green, and Silver. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be backed by a 4,275mAh or a 4,380mAh battery.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

