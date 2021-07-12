Technology News
  Samsung Entire Mobile, Wearable Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Gets Leaked

Samsung Entire Mobile, Wearable Lineup Due at August’s Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Gets Leaked

Samsung appears to have its Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Active 4 ready to debut in multiple colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 July 2021 11:38 IST
Samsung Entire Mobile, Wearable Lineup Due at August’s Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Gets Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be the company’s next foldable phones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other upcoming Samsung devices leaked
  • Evan Blass has leaked the new Samsung hardware through GIFs
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be among the phones coming next month

Samsung's entire lineup that is supposedly launching at its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, has been leaked online. The new range of devices would comprise the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones, Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that all have appeared in GIFs shared on Twitter. The latest leak also suggests what all the colour options we may get on the hardware that is expected to debut at the August event.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass has leaked what appears to be the complete range of the Samsung devices launching at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. Blass has posted a long thread on Twitter that carries GIFs to suggest the design of the new devices.

The first device in the thread appears to be what has been rumoured as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The foldable phone, which is speculated to carry an under-display camera and have S Pen support, appears in black, green, and white.

 

Blass has also leaked some GIFs that seem to have the official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phone appears in black, gold, green, and purple colours. It is also seen with a clamshell design and the new secondary display that is rumoured to be larger in size over the one debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

 

The next model that Blass has leaked appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that was recently reported to be delayed to September or October due to production constraints. The phone has been leaked in grey, purple, and white colours.

Alongside smartphones, Samsung is rumoured to have its new smartwatches in development that are likely to debut at the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. One of the models is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that Blass has apparently tweeted in black, grey, and white colours. The GIFs posted by the tipster also suggested a rotating bezel on the new smartwatch, along with two physical buttons.

 

The other smartwatch that is rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 has appeared in Blass' thread in black, dark green, grey, peach, and white colours. The smartwatch is expected to have looks similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

 

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are expected to run on the new Wear OS version that Google is developing in collaboration with Samsung.

Blass has also leaked GIFs suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — the company's new TWS earbuds. The earbuds appear in green, purple, and white colours.

Samsung has not yet officially provided any details about its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Nonetheless, the tweets posted by Blass — considering his past track record — are enough to give us a sense of what all we could expect from the South Korean giant next month.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Entire Mobile, Wearable Lineup Due at August’s Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Gets Leaked
