Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing has been tipped once again, and it falls in line with previous leaks. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be unveiled at its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11 and their pricing has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. As per the latest leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to start at just over EUR 2,000 making it just a bit cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but a little more expensive than its originally expected pricing.

Samsung will unveil its new foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series on August 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. While there is no official information for the specifications or pricing of the two phones, several leaks in the past have given an idea of what to expect. Now, the latest leak that comes from tipster Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) on Twitter claims the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost EUR 2,009 (roughly Rs. 1.77 lakh) for the 256GB model and EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1.85 lakh) for the 512GB model.

Compared to the previously tipped pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, last month it was expected to cost EUR 2,031 (roughly Rs. 1.79 lakh) which is pretty much in line with the latest leak. But, it does still seem to be a bit cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 that launched for EUR 2,104 (roughly Rs. 1.86 lakh) for the 256GB model. However, back in June it was reported that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be 20 percent cheaper compared to their predecessors but doesn't seem to be the case as per the new leak.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, its pricing was also tipped and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to cost EUR 1,029 (roughly Rs. 90,800). The 8GB + 256GB model, on the other hand, is said to cost EUR 1,109 (roughly Rs. 97,800). Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3's pricing is slightly cheaper than previously expected as the July report claimed it will cost EUR 1,183 (roughly Rs. 1,04 lakh) for the 128GB model and EUR 1,245 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh) for the 256GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G started at EUR 1,399 making the upcoming successor quite a bit cheaper.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and will do so at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.