Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones have launched in the Indian market days after the official debut and will go up for pre-order from August 24. The Flip series will start from Rs. 84,999, while the higher-end Fold series will start from Rs. 1,49,999. The two foldable phones are said to come with a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 resulting in a more durable main screen - 80 percent more than previous devices. The two phones are IPX8 water resistant that is made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable phone to support an S Pen. Both the phones offer displays with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It comes in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Flip 3 model comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 will be up for pre-order starting August 24. The phones will be available via Samsung.com and leading retail stores as well. The two phones are also listed on Flipkart teasing availability on the e-commerce site as well. Sale of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 will begin September 10.

Pre-order offers for Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 include an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 using credit and debit card. Buyers will be eligible for free one-year Samsung Care+ accidental and liquid damage protection worth Rs. 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Rs. 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3. Moreover, consumers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be eligible for a free Galaxy SmartTag as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 11 with One UI on top. It features a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a cover screen with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 5nm octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for cameras, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 carries a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens that has dual OIS support and delivers up to 2x optical zoom and HDR10+ recording. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes with a 10-megapixel camera on its cover for selfies and video chats. It is paired with an f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view of 80 degrees. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an under-display camera on top of its folding screen. The camera has 4-megapixel resolution and an f/1.8 lens on top.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports both wireless and wired charging and enables reverse wireless charging. The battery also has 25W fast charging support through compatible chargers. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung has added S Pen support with the Galazy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a larger cover display of 1.9-inch size that has 260x512 pixels resolution and 302ppi pixel density. Samsung has provided a 5nm octa-core SoC on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that has a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone also comes with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display, with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung has provided a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that supports 15W fast charging and is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0. The phone also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

