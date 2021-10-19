Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get New Colour Options in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets a new Lavender colour option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2021 11:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now comes in a new Phantom Silver colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced starting at Rs. 84,999
  • New colour options are available in specific storage options

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones have received a new colour option in India. The two devices were launched in India in August this year. At the time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was unveiled in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, arrived in Phantom Black and Cream colours. Both the foldable phones have now got one more colour option offering customers more choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has got a new Phantom Silver colour option, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has got a new Lavender colour option. The Phantom Silver colour option will be only available in the 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will only be available in Lavender with 128GB of storage.

Phantom Black and Phantom Green colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will continue to be available in all RAM + storage configurations. Similarly, the Phantom Black and Cream colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available for all storage configurations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Offers include upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 using credit or debit cards. The phones are available via Samsung.com and leading retail stores as well. The new colour options are live on the website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on Android 11 with One UI on top. It features a 7.6-inch primary QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a cover screen with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 5nm octa-core SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to cameras, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 carries a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens that has dual OIS support and delivers up to 2x optical zoom and HDR10+ recording. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes with a 10-megapixel camera on its cover for selfies and video chats. It is paired with an f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view of 80 degrees. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an under-display camera on top of its folding screen. The camera has 4-megapixel resolution and an f/1.8 lens on top.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports both wireless and wired charging and enables reverse wireless charging. The battery also has 25W fast charging support through compatible chargers. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung has added S Pen support with the Galazy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone also has a larger cover display of 1.9-inch size that has 260x512 pixels resolution and 302ppi pixel density. Samsung has provided a 5nm octa-core SoC on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that has a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone also comes with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display, with an f/2.4 lens.

Samsung has provided a 3,300mAh dual-cell battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that supports 15W fast charging and is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0. The phone also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
