Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Sale Tipped to Begin August 27; May Be Priced Lower Than Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to see a price drop by 20 percent compared to the predecessors.

Updated: 16 June 2021 15:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature an under-display front camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could also feature hybrid S Pen support
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event may be held on August 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 tipped to sport a dual tone design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are largely anticipated to launch in August. The launch event is expected to be hosted by Samsung on August 3. A new report claims that the sales of the two foldable phones – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – are expected to begin August 27. Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera.

Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reports that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones may go on sale starting August 27. The launch event is expected to take place sometime in the first or second week of August, corroborating with past leaks. The report states that the company may launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series alongside, and Samsung even thought of launching the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the Unpacked event. However, the company later reportedly decided to focus on the marketing on the foldable phones and hence delayed the launch of the FE model by one or two months. However, a Bloomberg report, citing Samsung, negated the delay rumour. Samsung reportedly said, “While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.”

The Yonhap report reiterates that Samsung will not be launching a new Galaxy Note model in the second half of the year and will focus more on popularising the foldable phones instead. Additionally, both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to see a price drop by 20 percent compared to the predecessors. The two phones will reportedly see reductions in weight and thickness as well.

Previous leaks claim that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. The upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung could also feature hybrid S Pen support and is expected to be available in three colour options — Black, Dark Green, and Silver. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be backed by a 4,275mAh or a 4,380mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a dual-tone design and come in four colour options — Black, Green, Purple, and White. A leak suggests that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a dual rear camera setup.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications, Samsung
LazyPay Security Flaw, Now Fixed, Could Have Been Used to Acquire Sensitive User Information

