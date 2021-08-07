Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will soon be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week and ahead of the launch, renders and complete specifications have leaked. Both of Samsung's upcoming foldable flagships have been at the centre of a lot of leaks and rumours over the past few months and are expected to be priced lower than their predecessors. Now, the latest leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a 6.2-inch display on the outside and a 2.6-ich display on the inside.

As per two separate reports by Winfuture, renders and specifications for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 give a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming foldables. Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the phone can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup that is vertically orientated. A purple and a black colour variant can be seen in the renders, but it is said to be offered in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colours.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, can be seen with a dual tone finish and two cameras on the back, or the front when it's closed. It is expected to be offered in Cream, Lavender, and Phantom Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications (expected)

A lot of the specifications that are expected to be present in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been tipped previously as well so not all the details shared in the latest leak are new. The phone is expected to run Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. It may feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with 2,208x1,768 pixels resolution, 374ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there could be a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,260x832 pixels resolution, 387ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone has been tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 zoom lens and OIS. In its folded form, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may carry a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and in its unfolded form, there is expected to be a 4-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens.

Connectivity options are expected to include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are said to include acceleration, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There may be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung may pack a 4,400mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with support for fast charging and wireless charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone may measure 158.2x67.1x14.4mm when closed and 158.2x128.1x6.4mm when open. It may weigh 271 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with 2,640x1,080 pixels resolution, 425ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, it may come with a 1.9-inch display with 260x512 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it may also come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a dual camera setup on the outside that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 sensor and OIS and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. On the inside, it may house a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options are expected to include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard may include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 could come with a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. In terms of dimensions, the foldable is expected to measure 166x72.2x6.9mm and weigh 183 grams.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 so the latest information should be taken with a pinch of salt. The two phones will likely be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.