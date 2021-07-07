Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come as the company’s first phone with an under-display selfie camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2021 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Render Suggests Under-Display Selfie Camera Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

This could be how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an under-display selfie camera would look like

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has appeared with its new selfie camera tech
  • Under-display selfie camera could be available under a foldable screen
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to debut on August 11

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has appeared online with an under-display camera. A render has been leaked on the Web that suggests the upcoming Samsung foldable phone will offer new selfie camera technology. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 next month. Some concept renders of the phone indicated its rear camera module similar to the one featured on the Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier. The smartphone is also expected to have an S Pen integration.

A tipster who's available on Twitter with a pseudonym Ice Universe has posted the render showing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The render shows the same design that we saw on the earlier images indicating the existence of the new foldable phone. However, in addition to suggesting the overall foldable form-factor, the fresh leak hints at the under-display selfie camera of the Samsung phone.

The camera isn't entirely hidden and is slightly visible — similar to the normal hole-punch design. However, there is a thin layer on top to mask the selfie camera deployment.

Samsung is rumoured to be among the key smartphone vendors to launch smartphones with under-display selfie cameras. Some leaked images also suggested the development particularly on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, unlike players including Xiaomi, the South Korean company is yet to give a glimpse of what exactly users would get.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The event is also speculated to have the Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell phone, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless (TWS) earbuds.

Some recent reports suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is also rumoured to have either a 4,275mAh or a 4,380mAh battery.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
