Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra concept render that has surfaced on the Internet suggests the design of the company's next-generation foldable smartphone. The render shows both front and back of the rumoured smartphone. The handset has been in the news for some time now and a recent report claimed that it is likely to have a 7-inch internal screen and a 4-inch external screen. The report also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 could have a screen that will have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors, and an under-display camera.

Concept designer Ben Geskin tweeted the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra render, which is based on the leaks about the phone on the Internet. The render suggests a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra like quad rear camera setup. There is no information on the sensors the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would have. The Galaxy S21 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

A recent report said that the foldable phone will have an under-display camera and offer stylus support. The renders also show an S Pen stylus alongside the handset. Furthermore, we could also see an edge-to-edge display on both inside and outside. Recently it was claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which may be launched in June 2021, will have a 7-inch range internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen. Samsung may use low-temperature, polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors, applied for better power-efficiency of the screen.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to be thinner and lighter than the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone is also tipped to cost the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Leaked specifications of the smartphone hints at a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be backed by a 3,900mAh battery.