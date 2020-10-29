Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 October 2020 18:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a larger multi fold display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 alleged sketches leaked
  • 3D renders of the phone have been created based on leaked sketches
  • Samsung has not shared any information about a Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (not the official name) may come with a dual hinge design and a sliding keyboard, as per a new report. It looks like Samsung is working on multiple folding phones and one model that is rumoured to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been allegedly leaked in the form of product sketches from a design patent filed in 2018. They show a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 like design but with another panel that also folds, and has a sliding keyboard.

The design patent, as noted by LetsGoDigital, was filed by Samsung Display in mid-2018 with Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and it was discovered in July this year. It contains eight product sketches and a brief description, the report noted. The sketch shows a device in its unfolded state with two hinges and a keyboard sticking out from one of the sides. Based on the product sketches, the publication collaborated with Sarang Sheth, who is the editor-in-chief at Yanko Design (an online magazine for international product design), to create 3D renders of the phone.

Galaxy Z fold 3 renders inline rfef

The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 unofficial renders show a tripe rear camera design
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Looking at these renders — that as mentioned above are not from Samsung — the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a Galaxy Z Fold 2 like design, but with an additional hinge that allows another screen to unfold, making it a long single display in its unfolded form. One of the screens folds normally like it does on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but the third screen folds outwards, allowing for a usable display to always be at the top. Additionally, from the sides of one of the folding screens, a sliding QWERTY keyboard can be seen with touch sensitive keys.

When completely folded, this phone in the render looks quite similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The bezels are quite narrow all around and there is a USB Type-C port as well. The renders show a hole-punch design for the front camera (depending on how you hold the phone), and a triple rear camera setup.

Galaxy Z fold 3 renders inline 2 ukuk

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with a sliding keyboard
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

The renders shared by LetsGoDigital show the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in different use cases and form factors. The design of this phone seems quite unique, but of course, these are renders based on a patent, and not necessarily what the phone will eventually look like. The report also mentions that the rumoured phone will have a light indicator in the hinge as Samsung was awarded a patent for it earlier this month.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 and these images are not official, so the actual phone could look quite different when it is officially announced.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 product sketches
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs With Up to 89 Days Validity
Moto G 5G Specifications Leak, Said to Be Rumoured 'Kiev' Smartphone

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  3. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  4. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  5. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
  6. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  8. AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 Series Is Here to Take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 Series
  9. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  10. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. Vivo to Replace Funtouch OS With New ‘Origin OS’ Soon: Report
  3. Dozens of Newly-Detected Gravitational-Wave Events May Help Better Understand Black Holes, Neutron Stars
  4. OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV 55U1 to Get OTA6 Update With MultiCast, My Video Page, and More
  5. Moto G 5G Specifications Leak, Said to Be Rumoured 'Kiev' Smartphone
  6. Honor Band 6 to Launch on November 3, Likely With a Bigger Screen
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs With Up to 89 Days Validity
  9. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Education Technology Brand Dali for China
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000, Now Starts at Rs. 46,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com