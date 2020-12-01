Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Galaxy Z Fold 2, May Cost the Same

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked specifications suggest that the main display will be 6.9-inch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 December 2020 18:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Galaxy Z Fold 2, May Cost the Same

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Cozyplanes

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with a 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be thinner and lighter than Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may cost the same as Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (not the official name) is tipped to be slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but cost the same. A tipster citing Samsung's 2020 Investor Forum has shared that the company is planning on bringing foldable technology to a more mainstream market. Another tipster shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not be more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which has been the trend with Samsung flagship phones. Samsung reportedly also shared during the conference that a majority of users prefer a large screen, distinct design, and immersive screen size.

According to a tweet by known tipster Cozyplanes, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be thinner and lighter than the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 2. The images shared by the tipster show that Samsung wants to popularise the foldable category of smartphones and to bring it to the mainstream. The company reportedly shared these developments at its 2020 Investor Forum. In its research, Samsung is said to have found that an immersive screen size, business functionality, and unique design attracts people towards foldable phones.

Another tipster by the username Mauri QHD shared on Twitter that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt as even the tipster's source said it may only be a possibility. If this turns out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced around $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,47,200) in the US. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is going for Rs. 1,49,999.

Last week, the alleged specifications for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 were leaked. The phone is said to come with a 6.9-inch foldable display with less crease this time around. It may come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main display is tipped to have thinner bezels and smaller hole-punch design for housing the selfie camera. In terms of battery, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price
