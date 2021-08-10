Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the next-generation foldable phones from the South Korean giant, are all set to launch on August 11. Ahead of the event, a unique ‘Note Pack' bundle for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has leaked online. Rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 being the first foldable phone to support S Pen are rife, and the new leak seems to corroborate those claims. The ‘Note Pack' is said to include an S Pen, a case, and a charger.

Tipster @snoopytech has leaked the rumoured ‘Note Pack', which is expected to be bundled for free if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This pack, as mentioned, will include an S Pen, a case, and a charger. The adapter is tipped to be a 25W one and the Note Pack is reported to be priced at EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 7,700). The tipster has shared an image of what these accessories will look like, and it can be seen that the case comes with a holder for the S Pen as well.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note series won't be launched this year. This rumoured ‘Note Pack' is likely to satiate the cravings of all those who are accustomed to the stylus. The introduction of a separate adapter inside the pack raises questions on whether one will be bundled inside the box or not.

Whether Samsung introduces this ‘Note Pack' as a pre-order bundle will be known tomorrow, August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event at 7:30pm IST (10am ET).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications (expected)

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may run Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. It is likely to feature a 7.6-inch (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there could be a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it may be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone has been tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an additional 12-megapixel sensor. In its folded form, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may carry a 10-megapixel sensor, and in its unfolded form, there is expected to be a 4-megapixel sensor. There may be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Samsung may pack a 4,400mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with support for fast charging and wireless charging.