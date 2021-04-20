Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 (not the official names) are expected to be the Korean tech giant's next foldable smartphones and they have been in the news for quite some time now. The latest is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with a 4,275mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2 are expected to come with stronger bodies and an IP rating indicating dust and water resistance. Samsung has not shared any information on the upcoming foldable phones yet.

A tipster on Twitter with the username ‘the tech guy' shared screenshots of an alleged 3C certification listing that is said to be for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are two listings, one of which is filed by Nindge Amperex Technology while the other is filed by Samsung. These come with battery capacities of 2,215mAh and 2,060mAh respectively giving the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a total battery of 4,275mAh. This is quite a bit smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2's 4,500mAh battery but recently, The Elec reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to come with a 4,380mAh battery. The leaked figure is even smaller, but a bit more comparable.

Gadgets 360 could not independently verify the 3C certification listings.

LetsGoDigital spotted a trademark application on Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), and United States Patent and Trademark Organization (USPTO) submitted by Samsung. This application hints the design changes for its upcoming foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2. It reportedly comes with the phrase ‘Armor frame' which may indicate the body and/or hinge design of the foldable phones will be made out of a stronger material. The current generation of Samsung's foldable phones come with aluminium bodies. It is unclear which material choice Samsung will go with and how it will affect the price of the phones.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2 may come with an official IP rating, as reported by SamMobile. An IP rating would give the phones some form of dust and water resistance though it is currently unclear which rating it will be — it ranges from slight resistance to complete dust and water proofing so there's quite a big range. It is understandably hard to deliver a foldable phone with hinges and flexible displays to be resistant against water or dust due to the gaps that need to be present for such a mechanism, but it looks like Samsung has figured out a way to do so.

So far however, there is no official information from Samsung about its upcoming foldable smartphones and it is unclear when the new phones will be unveiled.

