Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition comes with Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and other customised accessories.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 September 2020 15:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299

Each purchase will come with a Thom Browne customised Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds.

Highlights
  • The Thom Browne Edition is priced at around Rs. 2.41 lakhs
  • It was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked part 2 event on September 1
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition has sold out in the US

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for a whopping $3,299 (roughly Rs. 2.41 lakhs). The premium edition was launched on Tuesday along with the regular variant at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 event. Each Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition purchase will come with a Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and other customised accessories, all in New York-based designer Thom Browne's signature designs. Pre-orders for the phone are currently available only in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition price, availability

Priced at $3,299, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition has already sold out for the US store. Only 5,000 units of the premium phone are being sold worldwide, as mentioned on Samsung's website. It is available for pre orders in the UK store for GBP 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.92 lakhs).

While the US site offers a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Buds+, the UK site offers a free Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live with every purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne design

The special edition smartphone's grey exterior features the signature Thom Browne brand colours. You can also change the look by using the pebbled leather cover that comes in the box. The Galaxy Watch that comes with the phone has also been given a new look with exclusive watch faces and two rubber straps in grey and brown, both having Thom Browne touches. The Galaxy Buds comes in grey with Thom Browne signature stripes on them, matching the phone.

The phone's interface also features an exclusive Thom Browne theme. The app icons in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition are labelled in classic text to go with the theme. The sound cues have also been tweaked to match the design vibe, including tones such as a typewriter for the keyboard, an analog ringtone, a shoe tap on a marble floor, and more. There's also an exclusive Thom Browne wallpapers available for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a foldable 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,768x2,208xpixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 22.5:18 aspect ratio. There is also a 6.2-inch (2,260x816 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display. It is folded vertically in the middle. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Speaking of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, the phone features 10-megapixel selfie sensors on both the cover screen as well as the main display with an f/2.2 lens. The phone supports 4K video recording as well as slow-motion videos at 960fps.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Editions Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  4. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  5. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  7. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  8. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  9. Amazfit Band 5 With SpO2 Monitor, Alexa Support Listed on Amazon
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’
  3. Zee Plex to Bring New Movies to Home Under Pay-per-View Model, Starting October 2
  4. Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399
  5. Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299
  7. TikTok Sale: Algorithm Question Said to Complicate Deal
  8. Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
  9. Asus Launches GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 Graphics Cards in Strix, TUF, Dual Series in India
  10. Jio Fiber to Provide a Trial of New Plans to Its Existing Users Starting September 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com