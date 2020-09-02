Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for a whopping $3,299 (roughly Rs. 2.41 lakhs). The premium edition was launched on Tuesday along with the regular variant at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 event. Each Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition purchase will come with a Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and other customised accessories, all in New York-based designer Thom Browne's signature designs. Pre-orders for the phone are currently available only in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition price, availability

Priced at $3,299, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition has already sold out for the US store. Only 5,000 units of the premium phone are being sold worldwide, as mentioned on Samsung's website. It is available for pre orders in the UK store for GBP 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.92 lakhs).

While the US site offers a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Buds+, the UK site offers a free Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live with every purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne design

The special edition smartphone's grey exterior features the signature Thom Browne brand colours. You can also change the look by using the pebbled leather cover that comes in the box. The Galaxy Watch that comes with the phone has also been given a new look with exclusive watch faces and two rubber straps in grey and brown, both having Thom Browne touches. The Galaxy Buds comes in grey with Thom Browne signature stripes on them, matching the phone.

The phone's interface also features an exclusive Thom Browne theme. The app icons in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition are labelled in classic text to go with the theme. The sound cues have also been tweaked to match the design vibe, including tones such as a typewriter for the keyboard, an analog ringtone, a shoe tap on a marble floor, and more. There's also an exclusive Thom Browne wallpapers available for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a foldable 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,768x2,208xpixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 22.5:18 aspect ratio. There is also a 6.2-inch (2,260x816 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display. It is folded vertically in the middle. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Speaking of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, the phone features 10-megapixel selfie sensors on both the cover screen as well as the main display with an f/2.2 lens. The phone supports 4K video recording as well as slow-motion videos at 960fps.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

