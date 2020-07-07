Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to Be Unveiled as Galaxy Fold Successor: Report

Samsung plans to bring all its upcoming foldable phones under the umbrella of Galaxy Z.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 7 July 2020 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to Be Unveiled as Galaxy Fold Successor: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung says the ‘Z’ delivers a ‘dynamic, youthful feel’

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be the successor of Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung plans to bring all foldables under one umbrella
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected to be unveiled on August 5

Samsung has built up a lot of buzz and anticipation around the successor to the Galaxy Fold. Now, reports suggest that the next iteration will be called Galaxy Z Fold 2. While its predecessor failed to gain as much critical acclaim as expected, the South Korean giant did manage to regain grounds with its first clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip. It is expected that from now on, Samsung would club all its foldable offerings under the umbrella of Galaxy Z.

SamMobile reports citing people familiar with the matter that the Fold successor will be launched as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Earlier, Samsung revealed that it plans to release all its foldable devices under the designation of “Z.” In an interview with Bloomberg back in February, a Samsung spokesperson explained the reason behind the new naming convention. “We chose ‘Z' for this series because it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.”

In another clue, Samsung moved the first Galaxy Fold phone to the Galaxy Z category on its US website. This indicates that Samsung plans to bring all its foldable offerings under one naming convention as it plans to launch more such devices in coming years.

While the pricing and other details have been kept under wraps, SamMobile speculates that it might be slightly cheaper than its predecessor. The report also suggests that it will have a bigger cover display, will be 5G-equipped and will carry the latest version of the in-house One UI software overlay.

Samsung is expected to hold an online Unpacked event on August 5, where it plans to launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Fold successor. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to go on sale in South Korea and other major markets on August 21.

 

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Fold, Samsung foldable phones
