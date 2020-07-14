Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specifications Tipped, May Not Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy 2020 on August 5: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specifications Tipped, May Not Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy 2020 on August 5: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may not launch on August 5 due to software complications.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 14 July 2020 12:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specifications Tipped, May Not Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy 2020 on August 5: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was earlier expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 tipped to feature 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected to feature triple rear camera setup
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 to carry dual battery setup

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (which is also rumoured as Samsung Galaxy Fold 2) is expected to come with a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED foldable screen as well as a triple camera setup on the back which features a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. These details, and more, were revealed as several reported specifications surfaced around the Galaxy Fold successor. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was expected to launch alongside Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Note 20 series at the online Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. However, a recent report suggested that the launch could be delayed due to software complications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 screen specifications (expected)

Korean news outlet ETNews and SamMobile reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to feature a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen (Y-OCTA). With a suggested refresh rate of 120Hz, the screen would carry Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection. The external display is expected to be a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED screen. Similar to its successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera (expected)

In terms of front camera, the foldable phone is expected to carry a 10-megapixel sensor both on the inside and the outside. On the back, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a triple camera setup. This would include a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 dual batteries, SoC specifications (expected)

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly be powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 865+ processor. It is also reported that it will come with internal storage options of 256GB and 512GB and would support 5G connectivity. The upcoming phone is also expected to carry a dual battery setup, with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and supports 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed any of the revealed specifications yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch may be delayed

It was expected that the new foldable phone might launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Note 20 series at Samsung's online Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. However, in another report, SamMobile cited a tipster who revealed that Galaxy Z Fold 2 will not be launched at the event because the device software isn't “close to ready.”

The Unpacked event is set to kick off on August 5 at 7:30pm IST. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to go on sale in South Korea and other major markets on August 21. Viewers can stream the event online at Samsung.com or Samsung Global Newsroom.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Samsung
