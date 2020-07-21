Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Alleged Render Tips Bronze Colour Variant, Thin Bezels

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 July 2020 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to pack triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged render was shared on Twitter
  • The render highlights the phone's large camera sensors
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely be priced similar to its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's alleged render has surfaced online ahead of its expected launch on August 5. Shared by a tipster, the blurry render highlights the phone in Bronze colour. It also hints at the smartphone's thinner bezels over the first Galaxy Fold, launched in February 2019. The second-generation Galaxy Fold model will likely arrive with new Samsung products such as Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the upcoming Galaxy Unfold event. The tipster, however, has also cautioned about the "legitimacy" of the render. Therefore, it is advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

The alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was published on Twitter by notable tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster has also shared alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 3 and the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live – both in Bronze colour. There's also an image of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that was "accidentally" leaked on the company website earlier this month. All these products are expected to launch on August 5 as Samsung's mobile chief Tae Moon Roh today confirmed that the South Korean tech giant would unveil as many as five products at the online Galaxy Unpacked event on the day.

Coming back to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the blurry render shared by the tipster further highlights the phone's large camera sensors. According to a recent report, the new Samsung foldable phone is expected to carry a 10-megapixel image sensor both on the inside and the outside. On the back, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly feature a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens. To recall, the original Galaxy Fold comes with triple cameras (16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel sensors) at the back.

samsung galaxy zfold 2 alleged render twitter samsung

Blurry render of Galaxy Z Fold 2
Photo Credit: Twitter / @ishanagarwal24

 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also rumoured to feature a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED display (Y-OCTA) with 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is expected to be Super AMOLED display with a screen size of 6.23 inches. Moreover, another report has tipped that the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely be priced similar to its predecessor at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,48,200).

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

