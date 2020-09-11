Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Open September 14

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the company’s second generation foldable smartphone after the Samsung Galaxy Fold from last year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 September 2020 16:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost Rs. 1,49,999 in India
  • Customers who pre-order the phone can avail no-cost EMI
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders start from September 14

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India has finally been revealed by the South Korean tech giant. The company announced today that the new foldable phone will be up for pre-orders starting September 14 at 12pm (noon). The phone was unveiled earlier this month during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 virtual event and at the time, Samsung did not share Indian pricing details. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been up for pre-orders in the US for some time now and finally, pre-orders will be live in India as well. The company has also announced some offers for those who pre-order the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India

Samsung, through a press release, announced Indian pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will cost Rs. 1,49,999 and will be up for pre-orders starting 12pm (noon) on September 14. It will be available on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores in two colour options, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Customers who pre-order the phone will get no-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com. They can also enjoy free YouTube Premium membership for 4 months and Microsoft office 365 at a discount of 22 percent.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched in the US for $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.47 lakh).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top. It features a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,768x2,208 pixels) foldable, Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 816x2,260 pixels resolution on the cover. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, there are 10-megapixel cameras on both cover screen as well as main display with an f/2.2 lens.

The foldable smartphone comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, UWB (Ultra-Wide Band), and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x128.2x6.9mm and weighs 279 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

