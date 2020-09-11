Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India has finally been revealed by the South Korean tech giant. The company announced today that the new foldable phone will be up for pre-orders starting September 14 at 12pm (noon). The phone was unveiled earlier this month during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 virtual event and at the time, Samsung did not share Indian pricing details. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been up for pre-orders in the US for some time now and finally, pre-orders will be live in India as well. The company has also announced some offers for those who pre-order the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in India

Samsung, through a press release, announced Indian pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will cost Rs. 1,49,999 and will be up for pre-orders starting 12pm (noon) on September 14. It will be available on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores in two colour options, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Customers who pre-order the phone will get no-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com. They can also enjoy free YouTube Premium membership for 4 months and Microsoft office 365 at a discount of 22 percent.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched in the US for $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.47 lakh).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top. It features a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,768x2,208 pixels) foldable, Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 816x2,260 pixels resolution on the cover. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, there are 10-megapixel cameras on both cover screen as well as main display with an f/2.2 lens.

The foldable smartphone comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, UWB (Ultra-Wide Band), and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x128.2x6.9mm and weighs 279 grams.

