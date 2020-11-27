Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in South Korea have once again started receiving the One UI 3.0 beta update, according to a new report. The update was first released on November 25, but Samsung had to stop the rollout due to a major bug. Now, it has reportedly resumed the rollout after fixing the issue, and users who have updated their phones are reportedly not facing the problem anymore. One UI 3.0 is based on Android 11, and the beta update for Galaxy Z Fold 2 users comes with version F916NKSU1ZTKD.

As per a report by TizenHelp, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in South Korea have started receiving the One UI 3.0 beta update again. The update brings a hotfix to the issue that had paused the rollout. The initial release of the update was reportedly locking some users out of their phones. Users who installed the update complained that they were unable to unlock their phones from the lockscreen.

At the time, the only solution to this problem was a factory reset which caused many Galaxy Z Fold 2 users lose their data. The rollout was quickly stopped and did not reach all users. Samsung then paused the rollout and has now released a hotfix update. It has also resumed recruiting beta participants.

The new update with firmware version F916NKSU1ZTKD brings fixes for most of the critical bugs and users have shared they are not facing the lockscreen issue anymore. As per a screenshot shared by TizenHelp, the over-the-air (OTA) update is 189MB in size.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.