Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected to come with Super AMOLED screens and dual batteries.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 20 July 2020 10:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may come with a Mystic Bronze colour option

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be launched at Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected to feature Super AMOLED screens
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on August 5 at 7:30pm IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has pretty much been confirmed to launch on August 5, alongside the latest offerings in the Galaxy Note lineup. The South Korean giant took to social media to unveil its updated butterfly logo used for the Galaxy Fold series, revealing that the launch would take place at the online Galaxy Unpacked event on the date. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Note 20 series on the occasion. Several specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 were tipped earlier this month, along with rumours that the phone may not launch on the day due to software complications. However, the latest announcement has quelled all speculations around the launch date.

Samsung took to Twitter to post a teaser video, where it revealed the updated butterfly logo which it used on the first Galaxy Fold. Samsung revealed the launch date (August 5) on the post, with the caption, “A new look unfolds.” The new logo was revealed in the Mystic Bronze colour, which according to a report by PhoneArena, is one of the colour options on the Galaxy Fold successor, and is also anticipated to be offered on the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications (expected)

Earlier this month, several reports tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come with a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen (Y-OCTA) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The external display is also expected to be Super AMOLED as well, with a size of 6.23 inches.

Powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected carry a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the upcoming device will support 5G as well.

In terms of cameras, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a 10-megapixel sensor both on the inside and the outside. The triple camera setup on the back would feature a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens and another 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off on August 5 at 7:30pm IST.

