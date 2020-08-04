Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Leaked Renders Show Phone in Detail Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G renders cameras, USB Type-C charging port, two speaker grilles, and a lot more can be seen in the renders.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 August 2020 18:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G may feature hole-punch display design
  • The phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is likely to feature Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is expected to launch in a matter of hours; however, the leaks around the phone have not stopped. The latest round of leaked renders shared by a tipster appear to hint at several design details of the phone, including the overall design, placement of cameras, buttons, speaker grille, charging port and the hinge. The renders also give an idea how the two rumoured colour options of the phone may look like. The foldable device seems to be carrying hole-punch display design for selfie cameras and a triple rear camera setup. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Note 20 series at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

Noted tipster Evan Blass shared the ‘full-size and unwatermarked' alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on Twitter. Firstly, the renders show hole-punch cutouts in the centre of both the external panel and the inner folding display of the phone. This suggests that the phone will not come with a notch like its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold. On the back, there is a rectangle-shaped camera module with three sensors and a flash. There is no 3.5mm jack, and renders show both Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options.

The renders also offer a good look at the top and bottom of the smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will apparently come with two speaker grilles situated at the top and bottom of the panel on the left hand side of the hinge. A USB Type-C charging port is situated at the bottom of the opposite panel, and the phone appears to have two microphones. The same panel is seen with the power button and a volume rocker. One thing that these renders don't clearly suggest is whether the inner display will have a crease or not.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G price (expected) Last month, South Korean publication ETNews reported that the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was going to be similar to the previous-generation foldable device. The phone is rumoured to have a price tag of $1,990 (roughly Rs. 1,49,500).

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications (expected) Media reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G might feature a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED flexible display with 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen is said to be a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It is expected to have a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh, support for 15W fast wireless charging, and 15W fast reverse wireless charging.

Speaking of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is rumoured to feature a 10-megapixel image sensor on both the displays. The triple rear camera setup may come equipped with a 64-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The phone is said to have a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is said to be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to kick off on August 5 at 7:30pm IST.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Specifications, Samsung
