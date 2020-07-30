Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Render Hints at Bigger Outer Display, Hole-Punch Camera Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is expected to be unveiled at the August 5 Unpacked event, along with four other devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 July 2020 10:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Render Hints at Bigger Outer Display, Hole-Punch Camera Design

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is said to come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G design tipped in latest render leak
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 said to come with hole-punch design for cameras
  • The phone is said to come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze variants

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G design seems to have been leaked in the form of renders showing off the cover or outer display and the new design for the cameras. As per a new report, the upcoming second iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Fold will come in two colour options namely, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, and will have a much larger outer display as compared to the previous generation. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at its Unpacked event scheduled for August 5.

According to the report by MySmartPrice, high resolution renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G have been leaked. They show a slim bezel cover display that takes up most of the front of the phone. A speaker grill and a central hole-punch cut out for the camera can also be seen. The first generation Galaxy Fold came with a much smaller cover display with huge bezels especially on the top and bottom.

The renders also show the phone in is unfolded form with another hole-punch cut out on the screen to the right. The first generation Galaxy Fold had a relatively huge notch housing the cameras and looks like Samsung has decided to go with a different design for the cameras with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. A triple camera setup along with a flash module can be seen on the back as well.

The report mentions two colour options, a Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The bronze variant was recently tipped by a known tipster as well, along with similar looking renders of the phone with a large front display and hole-punch cut outs for the cameras.

Talking about the size of these displays, an older leak suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come with a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen in its unfolded form with 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is said to be a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED screen.

Samsung recently teased the launch of its second generation Galaxy Fold at the Unpacked event, which is said to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G as per a recent live image leak of the phone's boot screen. The event is scheduled for August 5 and five new devices will be unveiled by the company.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Fold
Vineet Washington
Big Tech Antitrust Hearing: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Skewered With Internal Emails

