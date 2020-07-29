Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is likely the name of the next folding phone from the South Korean technology giant, as per the latest leaks. In about a week's time, Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones and its second foldable smartphone, among other hardware. Claims have been made that the name of the latter is Galaxy Z Fold 2 and now, a new leak appears to have confirmed the moniker with a live image showing the startup screen with the name. The image also shows the front camera on the internal display of the phone. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 remains the least leaked handset in the upcoming smartphone lineup.

As per the image shared on Twitter by a user with handle @hwangmh01, Samsung's second folding phone will be called Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The image is not very sharp but it seems that the phone sports a hole-punch display with a single camera for selfies located on the right hand side of the inside panel. This is an indication that the second generation of Samsung's foldable smartphone will have a bigger, notchless display as compared to the previous iteration of the phone. This is just speculation though, because the device in the image is not fully booted up.

The development comes a day after Samsung teased the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well as the new generations of Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Tab S. The names of none of these devices have been officially confirmed but rumour mill suggests that the new Galaxy Note device will be called the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Similarly, the foldable phone may be called Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the smartwatch could be called the Galaxy Watch 3, true wireless earbuds may be known as Galaxy Buds Live and the next generation of tablets may be dubbed the Galaxy Tab S7 as well as Galaxy Tab S7+.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also posted the European prices of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Buds Live. According to his tweet, the Galaxy Note 20 could be available for EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) and its 5G variant may cost EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400). He claims that the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may cost EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakhs). Galaxy Buds Live may be priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.