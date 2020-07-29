Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report

The leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G shows the phone in unfolded state with a hole-punch display for the selfie camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 July 2020 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Hwangmh01

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G expected to be launched along with Galaxy Note 20 on August 5

Highlights
  • Samsung’s next foldable is likely to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
  • A leaked image shows the phone has a hole-punch display
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will be launched on August 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is likely the name of the next folding phone from the South Korean technology giant, as per the latest leaks. In about a week's time, Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones and its second foldable smartphone, among other hardware. Claims have been made that the name of the latter is Galaxy Z Fold 2 and now, a new leak appears to have confirmed the moniker with a live image showing the startup screen with the name. The image also shows the front camera on the internal display of the phone. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 remains the least leaked handset in the upcoming smartphone lineup.

As per the image shared on Twitter by a user with handle @hwangmh01, Samsung's second folding phone will be called Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The image is not very sharp but it seems that the phone sports a hole-punch display with a single camera for selfies located on the right hand side of the inside panel. This is an indication that the second generation of Samsung's foldable smartphone will have a bigger, notchless display as compared to the previous iteration of the phone. This is just speculation though, because the device in the image is not fully booted up.

 

The development comes a day after Samsung teased the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well as the new generations of Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Tab S. The names of none of these devices have been officially confirmed but rumour mill suggests that the new Galaxy Note device will be called the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Similarly, the foldable phone may be called Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the smartwatch could be called the Galaxy Watch 3, true wireless earbuds may be known as Galaxy Buds Live and the next generation of tablets may be dubbed the Galaxy Tab S7 as well as Galaxy Tab S7+.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also posted the European prices of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Buds Live. According to his tweet, the Galaxy Note 20 could be available for EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) and its 5G variant may cost EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,400). He claims that the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may cost EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakhs). Galaxy Buds Live may be priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Price, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab 7
Google AR Search Reportedly Adds 23 New Insects, Context Link Spotted in Google News
BSNL Expands 1500GB FTTH Broadband Plan on a Promotional Basis

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  2. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  4. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website
  6. OnePlus Nord Variant With Snapdragon 690 SoC May Debut in the US
  7. OnePlus Nord Review
  8. OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom: Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  10. Google Pixel 4a Tipped to Launch on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Android TV, Full-HD Streaming to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Is the Name of Company's Next Foldable Phone: Report
  3. Tesla Open to Licensing Software, Supplying Batteries to Other Automakers: Elon Musk
  4. Spotify Group Session Allows 5 People to Listen Together Remotely; Chromecast Support Added to Desktop App, Web Client
  5. BSNL Expands 1500GB FTTH Broadband Plan on a Promotional Basis
  6. Google AR Search Reportedly Adds 23 New Insects, Context Link Spotted in Google News
  7. Vatican Networks Infiltrated by Chinese Hackers, Says US Cyber-Security Firm
  8. Microsoft Family Safety App Launched for Android and iOS: Now Monitor and Manage Your Family’s Screen Time
  9. Xiaomi Is Working on Android 11, iOS 14-like Back Tap Gestures in MIUI 12: Report
  10. Samsung Considers Dropping Bixby as Google Offers New Mobile Apps Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com