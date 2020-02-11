Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, which will be the company's second foldable phone, has been gathering a lot of hype for quite some time now. Samsung itself released a teaser for the phone during the Oscars and now, a new promotional video has surfaced on Twitter that teases a fashion edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. To be precise, this is the Thom Browne Edition of the phone and has a red, white, and blue stripe on the back of the phone.

The video posted by Twitter user @h0x0d, shows a small glimpse of the foldable phone with the stripes on the back. The phone is visible for about 10 seconds in the 2 minute 20 second video and the rest is just weird. There's a model waking towards the camera, a waterfall that splits into two, and the Galaxy Z Flip itself.

There have been speculations of Samsung collaborating with the fashion designer for a while now and this is the first look of the special edition device that we have got. The promotional video comes a day prior to the announcement of the phone at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event scheduled for today at 2pm ET in San Francisco, California (12:30am IST, February 12).

The video does not reveal anything about the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip or its price. The regular version of the Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to cost around $1400 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) and the Thom Browne Edition will most likely have an even higher price tag. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung's new foldable will have the Snapdragon 855+ SoC,8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. In its open state, the phone will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Samsung is also expected to launch their Galaxy S line-up of phones for 2020 so stay tuned for our coverage of the Unpacked event.