Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked

Samsung’s Unpacked event will reveal the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Galaxy S-series of smartphones.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 13:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @h0x0d

The Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip has been teased in a promo video

Highlights
  • Samsung Unpacked event will be held today in San Francisco, California
  • A promotional video for Thom Browne Edition of Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced
  • The video shows a short glimpse at the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, which will be the company's second foldable phone, has been gathering a lot of hype for quite some time now. Samsung itself released a teaser for the phone during the Oscars and now, a new promotional video has surfaced on Twitter that teases a fashion edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. To be precise, this is the Thom Browne Edition of the phone and has a red, white, and blue stripe on the back of the phone.

The video posted by Twitter user @h0x0d, shows a small glimpse of the foldable phone with the stripes on the back. The phone is visible for about 10 seconds in the 2 minute 20 second video and the rest is just weird. There's a model waking towards the camera, a waterfall that splits into two, and the Galaxy Z Flip itself.

There have been speculations of Samsung collaborating with the fashion designer for a while now and this is the first look of the special edition device that we have got. The promotional video comes a day prior to the announcement of the phone at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event scheduled for today at 2pm ET in San Francisco, California (12:30am IST, February 12).

The video does not reveal anything about the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip or its price. The regular version of the Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to cost around $1400 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) and the Thom Browne Edition will most likely have an even higher price tag. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung's new foldable will have the Snapdragon 855+ SoC,8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. In its open state, the phone will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Samsung is also expected to launch their Galaxy S line-up of phones for 2020 so stay tuned for our coverage of the Unpacked event.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Promotional Video Leaked
