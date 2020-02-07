Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has lately been appearing in the leak arena left and right, giving us an early look at its foldable form factor as well as its internals. As per a new leak, Samsung has put in place some special measures to make sure that the Galaxy Z Flip stands the test of time, especially when it comes to its display. The company has reportedly done some work on the upcoming phone's hinge mechanism to create free stops, which means users can bend it at any angle up to 180-degrees and the two halves will remain locked in the same position.

As per a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung has employed special fibres inside the hinges to make sure that dust particles don't enter. Samsung is apparently taking a cautious step after the Galaxy Fold fiasco, whose panel started exhibiting bumps after small particles managed to creep below it from the gap between the foldable panel and the hinge, eventually damaging the display. The tipster adds that the hinges will have a Free Stop design, which means the two halves of the Galaxy Z Flip can be folded at any angle and they will remain in that position.

Samsung has reportedly made some software adjustments as well. For example, users can bend the phone at 90-degree and keep it on a surface for a hands-free video calling experience. It seems that the two halves will act independently in such scenarios, somewhat like a split-screen interface for using two apps side by side. The tipster adds that the Galaxy Flip Z will come with a Pro Video Mode as well, likely offering users more control during video capture. Lastly, there is also mention of a new Mirror Gold colour option for the Galaxy Z Flip. It will join the glossy black and gradient purple variants that we have seen in previous leaks.