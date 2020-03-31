Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition has been launched in Thailand. Sirivannavari Bangkok is a popular Thai fashion brand and collaboration between it and Samsung was announced about a month ago. Reportedly, this is the first time Samsung has collaborated with a fashion brand after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip last month. At launch, the company worked with American fashion brand Thom Browne to bring the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition. But, the Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition of the phone is quite different from the Thom Browne edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition price

The Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition is priced at THB 47,900 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) for the sole 256GB model. That price is almost exactly the same as the Indian price for the Galaxy Z Flip, Rs. 1,09,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition

What's interesting about this special edition is that there are no aesthetic changes to the Galaxy Z Flip itself. It comes with a ‘Peacock logo' wallpaper that is the brand's logo. The special edition comes with either of two cases that have a geometric design on them. As stated on the Samsung Thailand website the blue case comes with the Mirror Black Galaxy Z Flip and the pink case comes with Mirror Purple Galaxy Z Flip. The box, however, does have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Sirivannavari Bangkok branding on it. To recall, the Thom Browne edition included a grey Galaxy Z Flip which had the signature brand colors right on the phone.

Talking about the two cases, they seem to be one single piece that covers the entire back of the phone. There is a large rectangular cutout for the cameras and the small secondary screen. The Sirivannavari Bangkok logo is present at the bottom.

As reported by Sammobile, the collaboration between Samsung and the leading fashion brand, Sirivannavari Bangkok, was announced around a month ago and back then, it was expected that a special edition phone will be launched on March 12. This special edition phone has now reached the online store.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.