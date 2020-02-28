Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sells Out During Second Pre-Order Sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went up for pre-orders in India at 11am and by noon, the phones were stocked out.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 28 February 2020 17:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sells Out During Second Pre-Order Sale in India

Samsung had announced that pre-bookings could be done on its online store and at leading outlets

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went out of stock within minutes
  • The smartphone went up for pre-orders in India at 11am
  • By noon, the phones went out of stock

Galaxy Z Flip, Samsungs second foldable smartphone, went out of stock within minutes during its second sale in India on Friday.

According to Samsung India online store, the smartphone went up for pre-orders in India at 11am and by noon, the phones were stocked out.

The smartphone manufacturer had earlier announced that pre-bookings for the device could be done on its online store and at leading retail outlets against full payment, which is priced at Rs. 1,09,999.

Consumer who pre-booked the phone on February 28 will start getting deliveries on March 2, the company said in a statement.


The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24x7 dedicated call centre support in India.

Comments

