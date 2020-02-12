Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched at the company's Galaxy S20 flagship series launch event in San Francisco on Tuesday. The South Korean giant's second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip features Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on what the company calls an Infinity Flex display. The company also says it will give buyers access to YouTube Premium. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also features a ‘Flex mode', something the company worked with Google to achieve – giving certain apps a different split screen mode when the display is partially folded. It will only be made available in limited quantities, in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been priced at $1,380 (roughly Rs. 98,400). The company says it will go on sale in limited quantities, starting in select markets from February 14 itself. These select markets include South Korea and the United States. It will be available in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple initially, before being made available in Mirror Gold, Samsung says.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. It runs Android 10. The main, foldable display is a 6.7-inch full-HD (1080x2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) Dynamic AMOLED panel – which as we mentioned is called an Infinity Flex display. On the outside, is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 112x300 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 303ppi. It's powered by an unnamed 7nm octa-core SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 2.95GHz, paired with 8GB of RAM.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip, with 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8, 1.4-micron pixels, 78-degree FoV) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixels, 123-degree FoV, OIS). The company is also touting HDR10+ video recording. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.22-micron pixels, 80-degree FoV).

There is 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Samsung Galaxy Flip, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS (A-GPS). Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, fingerprint sensor (on the side), gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip measures 87.4x73.6x17.33mm when folded, and 167.3x73.6x7.2mm when unfolded. It weighs 183 grams. There is a single, mono speaker on the smartphone.