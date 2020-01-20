Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped, and It Isn't as Expensive as the Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to run off the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 11:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped, and It Isn't as Expensive as the Galaxy Fold

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Galaxy Z Flip is said to be able to record 8K video, and a 5G version will be released in South Korea

Highlights
  Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone on February 11
  • The device will reportedly be priced between $860 and $1,295
  • Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone on February 11

Samsung is expected to launch another foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip on February 11 at an event in San Francisco and now a new report claim that the device will be priced between $860 and $1,295.

The pricing is significantly lower than the $1,500 price tag of the Motorola Razr that is driven by the outdated Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, South Korean news portal inews24 reported recently.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone is thought to have made its way to China's 3C certification database, tipping it is coming with a 15W charger in the box. The smartphone from this certification bears the SM-F700 model number which matches previous certification exploits.

It may feature a 6.7-inch tall aspect ratio display that can be folded and unfolded vertically. The phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Other rumours indicate the Samsung Galaxy Flip will be able to record 8K video, and a 5G version will be released in South Korea. Ice Universe had also earlier claimed that the upcoming foldable may have an "ultra-thin glass display" instead of plastic.

The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for the Samsung Ultra Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable.

WhatsApp Reaches 5 Billion Installs on Android, Second Non-Google App to Do So

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped, and It Isn't as Expensive as the Galaxy Fold
