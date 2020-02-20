Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shipping will start February 26 in India, and the company is packing a free cover and AKG headphones inside the box.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2020 15:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a new Flex Mode for using multiple apps at once

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip packs a 6.7-inch display when unfolded
  • It has an external display on the outer shell for notifications
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with dual cameras at the back

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone has made its India debut, a week after its official launch in the US. The second foldable phone from Samsung packs an Infinity Flex Display that bends from the middle of the screen to provide the clamshell form factor. Taking advantage of its bending capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip has a Flex Mode that lets you use two apps in split screen mode when the phone is partially bent. Samsung is giving away freebies alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, and has announced that the pre-orders will start tomorrow in the country. The Galaxy Z Flip also has a small secondary cover screen for notifications, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India, availability, offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. The phone will be offered in in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold colour options for now, and, as mentioned, will be listed for pre-orders starting tomorrow via Samsung e-store and select offline retailers. Deliveries of the foldable phone for pre-order customers will begin from February 26 next week, and Samsung is packing a free cover and AKG headphones inside the box. The open sale for the phone will start on a later date, suggesting the company has limited stocks for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

To recall, the phone is priced in the US at $1,380 (roughly Rs. 98,400).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features

Talking about specifications, Samsung notes that all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip units that will be sold in India are all imported units. This means that the specifications will be identical to the US variant. The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 with a tweaked version of OneUI, and features a foldable 6.7-inch full-HD (1080x2636 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. As mentioned, there is a secondary 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 303ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is set at 256GB, and there's no option to expand the storage further with a microSD card.

As for imaging options, the Galaxy Z Flip has a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8, 1.4-micron pixels, 78-degree FoV) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixels, 123-degree FoV, OIS). The company is also touting HDR10+ video recording. On the front, the phone sports a 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.22-micron pixels, 80-degree FoV) camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Z flip packs a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support, and has a single mono speaker. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS (A-GPS). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip weighs 183 grams, measures 87.4x73.6x17.33mm when folded, and 167.3x73.6x7.2mm when unfolded. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the side of the phone.

Among the features, there's a new Flex mode UI that lets the Galaxy Z Flip open at varied angles. Additionally, the small secondary screen comes with a swipe-to-see notification feature for scanning through all important notifications without opening the phone. The cover screen offers contextual continuity and lets you tap the notification to seamlessly transition to that app when you unfold your phone.

Another useful feature is the ability to take selfies by partially folding the Galaxy Z Flip and resting it on a surface, something that cannot be done with traditional phones. Other features include Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Samsung Knox, and more. As mentioned, there's also a Flex mode that allows users to use two apps at once.

Lastly, Samsung has added small nylon fibres on the edges of the hinge to repel dust, and the hinge is rated to open and close 200,000 times.

