Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India has been dropped by Rs. 7,000. In addition to the price cut, Samsung has also announced a bunch of offers for customers that can be availed via Samsung India site. The South Korean tech giant launched the phone in India back in February. It is available to purchase in a single storage variant - offered in three colour options. The Galaxy Z Flip has a Flex Mode that allows users to use two apps in split-screen mode when the phone is partially bent. Additionally, it packs dual rear cameras and a 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India, offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India has been dropped from Rs. 1,15,999 to Rs. 1,08,999 for its 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available to purchase on Amazon India, Samsung India site, and other offline channels in Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple colour options.

In a press note Samsung announced that customers can avail no-cost EMI option up to 18 months through leading banks on Samsung India site. Consumers can also avail an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones.

Additionally, HSBC card holders can enjoy 5 percent discount on Amazon India site. Prime Members can also avail 5 percent off using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top. The phone features a foldable 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,636 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, in addition to the 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED secondary display on the cover. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The 256GB onboard storage is not expandable.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, NFC, MST, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS (A-GPS). Galaxy Z flip packs a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support

The hinge is also rated to open and close over 2 lakh times and Samsung has added nylon fibres on the edges to repel dust.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.