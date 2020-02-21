Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Orders Sold Out in India Within Minutes

The Rs. 1.10 lakh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone went out of stock within minutes during its first pre-orders sale in India on Friday. Samsung India's online store put up a 'sold out' message for Galaxy Z Flip, less than an hour after the smartphone went up for pre-orders at 11am IST. Leading retail outlets, accepting pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip, have also run out of stock.

Samsung's online store and leading retail outlets are accepting pre-bookings against full payment for Galaxy Z Flip, which is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. Consumers, who managed to pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip in India, will start getting deliveries on February 26, Samsung India said in a statement.

Buyers from Samsung online store will be offered premium "white glove" delivery, the company said. According to sources, Galaxy Z Flip which is available in two colours -- Mirror Purple and Mirror Black -- will be up for pre-bookings again from February 28 and subsequent deliveries will begin in March.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor. It's a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks. In India, the device comes with Snapdrgon 855+ SoC and 8GB + 256GB combination.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24x7 dedicated call centre support in India.