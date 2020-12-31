Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip reportedly gets a tweaked UI design and the December 2020 Android security patch.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2020 11:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users in Europe and Nigeria are getting the update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update is 2,014.37MB in size
  • The phone gets enhanced Digital Wellbeing feature
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets new feature called Nearby Share

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has become the latest smartphone to get the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per a report. The update brings the December 2020 Android security patch. It also brings along several features such as redesigned UI elements, enhanced quick panel, improved dynamic lockscreen as well as updated Samsung apps. The update is reportedly being pushed to Galaxy Z Flip owners in Europe and Nigeria. Samsung smartphones like Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 models have already got the update in some areas.

As reported by GSMArena, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carries firmware version F700FxXx3CTLx, and it's 2,014.37MB in size. If you have an eligible phone and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The update brings both Android 11- and One UI 3.0-related features to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. There is a refreshed UI design, better animations, chat bubbles, updated stock apps, lockscreen widgets, and improved security and performance. There are new privacy controls, one-time permissions, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing feature as well.

Additional improvements in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip include updates in Clock in which users can now hear the time and name of the alarm read aloud. Samsung says in the changelog that some apps need to be updated separately after the One UI 3.0 update. The latest update also ditches Wi-Fi Direct for file sharing, and the company says that users can now use a new feature called Nearby Share that serves the same purpose.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

