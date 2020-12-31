Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has become the latest smartphone to get the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per a report. The update brings the December 2020 Android security patch. It also brings along several features such as redesigned UI elements, enhanced quick panel, improved dynamic lockscreen as well as updated Samsung apps. The update is reportedly being pushed to Galaxy Z Flip owners in Europe and Nigeria. Samsung smartphones like Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 models have already got the update in some areas.

As reported by GSMArena, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carries firmware version F700FxXx3CTLx, and it's 2,014.37MB in size. If you have an eligible phone and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The update brings both Android 11- and One UI 3.0-related features to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. There is a refreshed UI design, better animations, chat bubbles, updated stock apps, lockscreen widgets, and improved security and performance. There are new privacy controls, one-time permissions, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing feature as well.

Additional improvements in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip include updates in Clock in which users can now hear the time and name of the alarm read aloud. Samsung says in the changelog that some apps need to be updated separately after the One UI 3.0 update. The latest update also ditches Wi-Fi Direct for file sharing, and the company says that users can now use a new feature called Nearby Share that serves the same purpose.

