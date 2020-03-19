Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in only one RAM and storage configuration which is 8GB and 256GB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 March 2020 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has three colour variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will soon be available in Mirror Gold
  • The Mirror Gold variant will be available on March 20
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available in its Mirror Gold variant in India starting March 20. The phone, which is the second foldable smartphone from the company, is currently available in India in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple only. When the Galaxy Z Flip came to India, there were only two colour variants and now the Mirror Gold version will be joining the lineup. The Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the Snapdragon 855+, has 8GB of RAM and 256GB onbaord storage. When completely unfolded, the display is 6.7-inches with full-HD resolution (1080 x 2636 pixels). It has a 3,300mAh battery and supports wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and is available in a single, 256GB storage variant. Samsung launched the phone in India last month and during its first pre-orders sale, it went out of stock in minutes. It would be interesting to see what kind of response the Mirror Gold variant gets. As of now, we do not know if the Mirror Gold variant will cost extra or if it will be priced the same.

People who were able to put in their pre-orders for the Mirror Black and Mirror Purple options were to start receiving their phones from February 26. The Galaxy Z Flip went on sale again in India a week after the first sale and, yet again, went out of stock within minutes.

Along with the three colour variants, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also available in a special edition called the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. Unfortunately, this variant is not available in India and is also priced at $2,480 (roughly Rs. 1.86 lakh), which is around Rs. 77,000 more than the already expensive standard edition Galaxy Z Flip.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Honor 30S Set to Launch on March 30, Company Confirms
Mi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 31, Pre-Order Details Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Official Debut

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold Variant Coming to India on March 20
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Dating in the Time of Coronavirus: Chat Online, Meet Much Later
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  9. Apple Unveils iPad Pro 2020 Models With Trackpad Support
  10. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
  3. iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
  4. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched
  5. Google Will Limit Third Party App Installs, Automatically Turn on Play Protect Scanning for Advanced Protection Program Members
  6. Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands
  7. Friends Reunion Special Might Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details
  9. Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 7,490
  10. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.