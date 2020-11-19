Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite may be launched next year as an affordable smartphone with foldable display. According to a tweet by a known analyst, Samsung is developing a new foldable smartphone that may be called Galaxy Z Flip Lite. Judging by that moniker, it may come with a similar form factor as the Galaxy Z Flip with a clamshell design. As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy Z Flip Lite.

As per the tweet by analyst Ross Young, the rumour mill is abuzz about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Lite, expected to come with Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The foldable phone could be more affordable than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and might just democratise foldable smartphone technology for the mainstream market.

According to an report by SamMobile, Samsung is working on cheaper foldable glass with lowered UTG production costs. This might come to fruition with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip Lite next year.

Samsung is expected to stick with UTG for its upcoming foldable phones, be it flagship or budget-friendly ones. The company has made advancements with its UTG display with the release of Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999, while the Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs. 84,999. While the price for the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip Lite has not been announced as of now, it would be interesting to see how “affordable” it could be.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any official information on Galaxy Z Flip Lite or Galaxy Z Fold Lite as of yet. However, it is expected to launch more foldable smartphones next year.

