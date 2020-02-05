Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Name Confirmed Due to Official Site Gaffe

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leather case support page has been made erroneously live on the official Samsung Romanian site.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 18:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Name Confirmed Due to Official Site Gaffe

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is tipped to sport a clamshell-like foldable design

Highlights
  • Samsung may launch the foldable phone on February 11
  • The name of the foldable phone has been confirmed on the Romanian site
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is reported to sport a small secondary display

Samsung Galaxy S20 LED case listing was briefly spotted on the official German website, almost confirming the name of the upcoming Galaxy S series flagship phones. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip leather cover support page has been listed on Samsung's official Romanian site. This confirms that the second foldable phone from Samsung should ideally be called the Galaxy Z Flip, something that has been rumoured for a while now. A report in the middle called it the Galaxy Bloom, but that rumour fizzled out as soon as it surfaced.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leather case support page is still live on the Samsung Romanian site, and in the event that it is taken down in the future, we have the screenshot of what it looks like (as seen above). The support page clearly mentions the Galaxy Z Flip, which is nothing but the upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone from Samsung. The listing also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip will have a leather case option, which will probably be sold separately. Unfortunately, there is no picture attached to the support page, nor are there any other details about the phone. Samsung may be testing these pages, gearing up for the rumoured launch at the February 11 Unpacked event, and may have erroneously made it live.

The Galaxy Z Flip has leaked on several occasions in the past, and the foldable phone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch (1080x2636 pixels) HDR10+ Infinity Flex screen with a cut out for the selfie camera in the top centre. There is a secondary 1.06-inch (116x300 pixels) Super AMOLED external cover display, and the Galaxy Z flip is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Other expected specifications include 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and 3,300mAh battery. Renders also suggest that the phone will offer dual rear cameras at the back. The Galaxy Z Flip price is tipped to be at EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 117,600).


