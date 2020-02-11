Technology News
loading

Samsung to Launch Square-Shaped Foldable Phone to Challenge Apple Today

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the square-shaped foldable phone, was unveiled by Samsung in a TV commercial on Sunday.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung to Launch Square-Shaped Foldable Phone to Challenge Apple Today

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung's launch event will mark first public debut of its new mobile chief Roh Tae-moon

Highlights
  • Samsung gave a glimpse of the new square phone in a TV commercial
  • Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be cheaper than Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S smartphones

Samsung is set to unveil a new, square-shaped foldable smartphone and updated versions of its flagship Galaxy S range today, seeking to revive sales after ceding its smartphone crown to Apple last quarter. Ahead of the launch event in San Francisco, Samsung in a surprise US TV commercial on Sunday gave a first glimpse of the new square phones that fold like flip phones and show off a notification panel on the exterior.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be cheaper than the bulky $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000 in India) Galaxy Fold that opens like a book, partly due to a more compact screen size, analysts and sources said. While the South Korean firm hopes the new handset will help burnish its innovation credentials, consumers will be keen to see whether Samsung has overcome technological challenges and screen glitches that forced it to delay the Galaxy Fold last year.

“Foldables are expensive and very hard to manufacture. It will take time for foldables to become mass-market products," said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, expecting a mass-market takeoff by 2022 or 2023.

"For now, foldables are a super-premium product that can drive profits or a 'halo effect' for the Samsung brand."

Limited foldable display productivity and capacity will constrain Samsung's ability to boost the foldable phone production sharply, industry officials and analysts say.

Sales are seen at 5 million units at maximum this year, or less than 2 percent of Samsung's total smartphone shipments in 2019, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Samsung declined to comment.

Samsung is also expected to launch three variants of Galaxy S premium smartphones, whose sales are expected to exceed that of predecessors, helped by competitive pricing and powerful cameras, researcher Counterpoint said.

Samsung lost its No.1 smartphone position to Apple in the December quarter, according to Strategy Analytics as cheaper iPhone 11 pricing helped the US firm enjoy its best growth performance since 2015.

While China's coronavirus outbreak has started straining the global supply chain and disrupting smartphone production, the South Korean firm is seen the least affected among major producers, as its main manufacturing base is in Vietnam, analysts said.

Research firm TrendForce forecasts global smartphone production will decrease by 12 percent in the first quarter to a five-year low but cut its production estimate for Samsung by just 3 percent. The Tuesday launch event will also mark first public debut of Samsung's new mobile chief Roh Tae-moon who previously oversaw the company's development of S range models and outsourcing of cheap phones to Chinese contract manufacturers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Z Flip, Samsung Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25, Key Specifications Revealed
Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Resume Some Chinese Production

Related Stories

Samsung to Launch Square-Shaped Foldable Phone to Challenge Apple Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Hints at Phone's Design, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Teases Power Bank With Fast Charging Support
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Set to Debut on February 24
  5. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  6. Mi 10 Official Render Reveals Its Design Ahead of February 13 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
  8. Google Assistant Ambient Mode Hits OnePlus Phones
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Specifications Leak Online: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Official Trailer Allegedly Leaked Hours Before Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications Surface Online, Rumoured to Feature Up to 8GB RAM
  3. Microsoft Office Apps for iOS, iPadOS Get a Design Makeover, New Features
  4. Samsung Aims to Ship 2.5 Million Galaxy Z Flip Units This Year
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, Pre-Bookings to Start Soon: Report
  6. Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm Model Finally Goes on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Honor 30 Series Tipped to Launch in April, Honor MagicPad Tablet Also Expected
  8. Airtel Launches 4 New International Roaming Recharge Plans With Data, Voice Calling Benefits
  9. NGO Urges Supreme Court to Stop WhatsApp Pay Trials in India
  10. 'Autofill Code From Messages' Feature Surfaces to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.